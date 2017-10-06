Mountain Village Man Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend

Alaska Native News Oct 6, 2017.

AST reports that a Mountain Village woman is dead and her boyfriend has subsequently been arrested on multiple charges including murder after an incident that began in the late hours of Wednesday.

State Troopers in St. Marys were notified at 10:20 pm that 34-year-old Alexie Walters had assaulted multiple people in the village of Mountain Village. Following those assaults, Walters proceeded to barricade himself inside his home with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Gertrude Queenie, who he continued to assault in the home, according to the report.

Two village police officers responded to Walter’s residence to check up on Queenie, but fled the scene when Walters came to the door and fired a round from his shotgun. Troopers responded to Mountain Village at 12:30 am Wednesday morning and “attempted to make contact with Walters, but, were unsuccessful,” the trooper dispatch revealed on Friday.

Then, at 2:10 am, Walters ran out of the house and fled the scene. After Walters was gone, a village police officer went into the residence to check on Queenie, only to find her deceased in the dwelling. Troopers did not divulge her manner of death.





Approximately 12 hours later, at 2:30 pm, Walters went to the Mountain Village Public Safety Building and turned himself in to troopers there. He was immediately “arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree, Assault in the third degree x 2, Tampering with Evidence and Assault in the fourth degree,” troopers stated.

AST says that Crime Scene technicians are responding to the community to investigate the crime scene, and Queenie’s remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.