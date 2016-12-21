Municipality of Anchorage Signs Contract with City of Whittier for Girdwood Police Coverage

- Home
GIRDWOOD – Wednesday, the Municipality of Anchorage and the City of Whittier entered into a three-year contract for law enforcement services for the Girdwood Valley Service Area.
“The Whittier Police Department delivers cost effective, right sized enforcement for our community with an emphasis on community policing,” said Sam Daniel, Girdwood Board of Supervisors (GBOS) Public Safety Supervisor. “The Whittier police have demonstrated an open and positive attitude while working with our local residents and visitor population.”
Girdwood was left without police services after the Alaska State Troopers demobilized a 30-year detachment on October 1, 2016. The contract with the City of Whittier is the result of a comprehensive community engagement process lead by the Girdwood Board of Supervisors and the Berkowitz Administration.
“The Municipality and the Girdwood Board of Supervisors worked diligently to ensure Girdwood residents found a suitable solution to a lack of law enforcement coverage,” said City Manager Mike Abbott.
“Signing the contract with Whitter is just part of our community success story”, said Michelle Weston, Girdwood Public Safety Advisory Committee Chair. “Not many communities see their law enforcement service demobilize. Girdwood residents pulled together to proactively engaged in a comprehensive and often lively community driven discussion about public safety and found a solution. We were successful due to the strength of our community and our ability to support our neighbors.”
For more information, please contact Sam Daniel at (907) 227-4626 or Michelle Weston at (907) 351-2206.