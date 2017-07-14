Murkowski Introduces GE Salmon Labeling Bill

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) recently introduced new legislation (attached) to mandate the labeling of genetically engineered salmon, continuing her years-long fight against “Frankenfish.”
The Genetically Engineered Salmon Labeling Act, co-sponsored by Senators Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) requires any salmon that is genetically engineered to be labeled as “genetically engineered” or “GE.” The bill also requires the Secretary of Health and Human Services to ensure a third-party independent scientific review of the FDA’s environmental assessment for all GE finfish, including GE salmon, for human consumption.
“The primary purpose of this bill is to ensure that consumers have all the facts and can make an informed decision when they are purchasing salmon. There’s a huge difference between ‘Frankenfish’ and the wild, healthy, sustainably-caught, delicious real thing – and I want to make sure folks are aware of that. I will not accept that this ‘fake fish’ will be sold in stores without clear labeling,” said Senator Murkowski. “Additionally, this bill would create a much-needed review of the environmental assessment process within the FDA for the approval of these new species that are being created in labs. The potential for escapement from pens to occur from hatcheries and any facility where fish are grown would decrease the immense value of our fisheries. These ‘Frankenfish’ could wreak havoc upon wild stocks and pose a serious threat to the livelihoods of fishermen everywhere. Americans deserve to know exactly what the effects of these new species will be upon the ecosystem.”
The Genetically Engineered Salmon Labeling Act bill can be read here.