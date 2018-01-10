Murkowski on Addressing the Opioid Crisis

- Home
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tuesday U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) participated in a Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee hearing to address the nation’s opioid crisis, that focused on examining the cause of the crisis and steps to turn the tide on the devastating crisis.
The hearing featured one witness, Mr. Sam Quinones, journalist and author of Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic, who provided his perspective on the opioid crisis, including his understanding of the cause and how states and communities are responding.
Senator Murkowski questioned Mr. Quinones on how we can use our positions, federal programs, policies, and funding to address the opioid crisis and the stigma associated with those who have been impacted.
Quinones emphasized how we should be advocating against quick action and short-term responses and instead focus on long-term, community responses for a more meaningful and lasting impact. He suggested a good way to start is for Senators to use public roles to encourage people to talk about their experiences.
“It is getting to know people who are actually affected, that’s where I believe – I know you have heard a lot about how you need to provide more funding for stuff – but I do believe you have public profile roles as Senators,” said Sam Quinones. “When you go to communities, find those parents, talk to them, point out the programs, meet with those county groups that are sprouting up all over the country, it’s amazing to see those. And lend you own high public profile to them. Meet with parents and say, “Thank you, tell us your story” – recruit them.”
Alaska Statistics: