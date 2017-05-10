Murkowski, Sullivan to Attend Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Fairbanks

- Home
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan released the following statement in advance of traveling to Fairbanks to attend the 10th Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting, attended by foreign ministers of the eight Arctic nations, to celebrate the success of the U.S. Chairmanship of the Arctic Council and transfer the chairmanship to Finland.
“The week will be an opportunity to speak with leaders from within Alaska and from around the globe about the importance of the Arctic. I look forward to discussing a variety of topics such as broadband, economic development, science and research, and community resilience. This is a significant opportunity for Alaskans and people of the Arctic to showcase our ways of life, priorities, and perspectives to people from all over the world,” said Senator Murkowski. “I thank the community of Fairbanks for its advance planning and hospitality this week, truly living up to the name of Golden Heart City.”
“All eyes will be on Fairbanks this week as it hosts dignitaries from not only the eight Arctic nations, but from around the world for the 10th Arctic Council Ministerial,” said Senator Sullivan. “I want to thank Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for making it clear that the Arctic is a priority for him and the new administration by traveling to Alaska to Chair this important meeting. This week will serve as a great opportunity to showcase the Golden Heart City of Fairbanks. It will also bring the world’s attention to the strong and generous people who live in the Arctic, whose culture and way of life is a priority in any discussion on the future of the Arctic.”
Senator Murkowski called for an Alaskan community to host the 2017 Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting and secured report language in the December 2015 omnibus bill directing the Secretary of State to ensure that such meeting is held as close to the United States Arctic region as possible and to consult with Congress on the selection of an appropriate location.