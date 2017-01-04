Murkowski Sworn in to Fourth Term as U.S. Senator

Jan 4, 2017.
Alaska's Senator, Lisa Murkowski sworn in for her fourth term by Vice-President Jpseph Biden.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) released the following statement as she was sworn in to her fourth term as U.S. Senator:

“I am deeply honored to serve the people of Alaska and be entrusted with this tremendous responsibility. It is an incredibly humbling experience to be in this position and one that I do not take lightly. I thank everyone for their support, and I will continue to stand with and represent all Alaskans,” said Murkowski. “The committee assignments I retained have jurisdiction over issues significant to our state – from energy, education, and healthcare to ensuring Alaska Natives’ voices are heard. I look forward to working with my colleagues to protect and advance Alaska’s unique interests.”

Senator Murkowski is retaining her assignments on the Energy and Natural Resources, Appropriations, Indian Affairs, and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committees – all key positions for Alaska’s unique needs.

  • The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has jurisdiction over both the Energy Department and the Interior Department, the largest land manager in Alaska.
  • The Senate Appropriations Committee defines the nation’s agenda, goals and priorities through the direction of federal funds.
  • The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs has jurisdiction on all federal policy that involves or impacts trust responsibilities, focusing on the many concerns of Alaska’s 229 federally-recognized tribes. 
  • The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) has a wide array of policy matters in its jurisdiction, all with a large Alaskan footprint, from health care, education, employment and retirement policies.

Committee Chairs will be selected by a vote of the members of each respective panel and then ratified by the Senate Republican Conference.