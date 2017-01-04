Murkowski Sworn in to Fourth Term as U.S. Senator

- Home
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) released the following statement as she was sworn in to her fourth term as U.S. Senator:
“I am deeply honored to serve the people of Alaska and be entrusted with this tremendous responsibility. It is an incredibly humbling experience to be in this position and one that I do not take lightly. I thank everyone for their support, and I will continue to stand with and represent all Alaskans,” said Murkowski. “The committee assignments I retained have jurisdiction over issues significant to our state – from energy, education, and healthcare to ensuring Alaska Natives’ voices are heard. I look forward to working with my colleagues to protect and advance Alaska’s unique interests.”
Senator Murkowski is retaining her assignments on the Energy and Natural Resources, Appropriations, Indian Affairs, and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committees – all key positions for Alaska’s unique needs.
Committee Chairs will be selected by a vote of the members of each respective panel and then ratified by the Senate Republican Conference.