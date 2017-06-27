Mustang Hockey Association Treasurer Arrested on Theft, Fraud Charges

Alaska Native News Jun 27, 2017.

The Treasurer of the Mustang Hockey Association, the volunteer, non-profit, youth hockey organization that serves the Chugiak/Eagle River area, has been arrested on Monday for Theft I and Scheme to Defraud after an investigation, APD announced.

A member of the association was reviewing the organization’s records on June 19th, and saw several cash withdrawals that were suspicious. This spurred further review, and activity in the bank account showed many more unauthorized withdrawals in the time frame spanning August 12th, 2015 until June 19th, 2017.

On June 19th, the association contacted Anchorage police and reported that at least $180,000 had been taken out of the association’s bank account in the form of cash or unauthorized check cashing. It was determined that 33-year-old Jennifer Suchan, the volunteer Treasurer, had been taking the funds over almost two years to pay off her own bills.

A warrant was requested by APD’s Property Crimes Division, and Suchan was arrested on Monday on the charges of Theft I and Scheme to Defraud. She was jailed at the Anchorage Jail.





