Naked Trespasser Attacks Responding Anchor Point Trooper

Alaska Native News Apr 26, 2017.

A trooper responding to a disturbance call in Anchor Point encountered and had to fend of a female suspect at the scene, the trooper dispatch reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Soldotna Dispatch received a call reporting a disturbance at an Anchor Point residence at 9:41 pm and troopers responded to the scene and contacted 30-year-old Mary Kate Field at the call-in location.

The investigation found that Field was at the residence uninvited and refused to leave at the owner’s request. She was contacted as she was banging at the back door of the home. Field was asked to leave the area, but continued to refuse.

As the contact with Field continued, Field stripped off all of her clothing and “challenged the trooper to a fight.” At that point, the responding trooper attempted to place Field under arrest and she began a fight with the trooper and attempted to strangle him. During the altercation, Field “commanded her dogs to attack the trooper and the homeowner.” The trooper and the homeowner suffered non-life-threatening dog-bites to their extremities, the trooper dispatch reported.

Ultimately, Field was taken into custody and transported to the Homer Jail where she was remanded on charges of Assault III x3, Resisting Arrest, Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct, and Criminal Trespass.





