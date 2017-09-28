NANA Announces 2017 Shareholder Dividend Distribution
Top floors of NANAA building. Image NANA
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Sept. 28, 2017 – NANA’s board of directors declared a dividend for fiscal year 2017 of $8.00 per share, payable on or about Nov. 27, 2017, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 13, 2017. The total distribution will be about $12.9 million, which will be paid to NANA’s approximately 14,200 Iñupiat shareholders.
“Paying a dividend to NANA shareholders is a top priority,” said Linda Lee, board chair of the NANA Regional Corporation, Inc. “The NANA board is pleased to provide this important benefit to our shareholders.”
To ensure that there are no delays, all eligible shareholders must have a current mailing address on file with shareholder records. If updates are needed, they must be complete by Nov. 1, 2017.
In addition to shareholder dividends, NANA offers value to its shareholders through social and cultural contributions, including scholarships, medical, burial and disaster assistance, village economic development, language preservation and other important programs.