Napakiak Woman Arrested on Weapons Charges after Incident

Alaska Native News Mar 26, 2018.

Troopers that had remained overnight in the community of Napakiak after a separate investigation there, dealt with a weapons incident the next morning.

The trooper that had spent the night at the local school, responded to a report of an intoxicated woman walking through the village armed with an AR-15-style firearm at 9 AM on Sunday.

According to the trooper report, 23-year-old Elaine Andrew, while intoxicated and armed was walking through the small southwestern Alaska town “attempting to gain entry into residences.”

Andrew was contacted by the trooper and ultimately placed under arrest for Misconduct Involving Weapons IV because of being in possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

She was transported to Bethel and remanded to the YKCC.

Further investigation would determine that the firearm, an AR-10, was reported stolen in Bethel in 2016.

The investigation into the stolen firearm is continuing.





