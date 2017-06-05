National Survey Explores Alaskans’ Views about Fish and Wildlife Management

- Home
(Statewide) — A survey of Alaska residents is currently being conducted by researchers at Colorado State University to better understand public opinions about fish and wildlife management. The America’s Wildlife Values survey is part of a national effort sponsored by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. Over the course of the next couple of months, researchers will be contacting randomly selected Alaska residents by mail and requesting that they complete a short survey. While the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is not conducting this research directly, we encourage residents who receive the survey to respond.
“We are enthusiastic about Alaska’s involvement in the Wildlife Values survey and, specifically, learning more about the factors that influence hunting participation,” said Wildlife Biologist Mark Burch.
Information gathered from the survey will be made available to the department and will help us better understand residents’ underlying views about fish and wildlife management in Alaska. Public opinion is one of many important pieces of information that wildlife managers consider when making decisions about how to best manage our state’s fish and wildlife.
For more information about the survey, phone Wildlife Biologist Mark Burch in Palmer at (907) 861-2109, or contact the research team directly at wcnr_wildlifesurvey@colostate.edu or 1-888-810-4460.
Source: ADF&G