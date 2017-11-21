New APD OUI Enforcement Vehicles on Patrol

- Home
Thanks to funding from the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities’ (ADOT&PF) Alaska Highway Safety Office, the Anchorage Police Department has 8 new operating under influence (OUI) vehicles hitting the streets. The new black and blue vehicles are dedicated to the departments Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit (IDEU).
“As our staffing has increased we are pleased to dedicate officers solely to preventing and stopping driving under the influence,” stated APD Chief Justin Doll. “Officers will be on patrol when we know most dangerous driving incidents occur and will have an impact making Anchorage streets safer.”
State funding of $2.1 million was used to establish the IDEU team, in the future the team will be supported through a federal grant. The funds have allowed IDEU officers to conduct specialized enforcement over holidays when OUI incidents often increase.
During last month’s special Halloween weekend enforcement, IDEU made 6 arrests and issued 89 citations. Thanksgiving weekend officers will begin specialized enforcement ending Sunday, November 25th, with continued increased enforcement throughout the holiday season.
“We are proud to partner with Anchorage Police Department to fund the IDEU team” said ADOT&PF Commissioner Marc Luiken. “We are striving to Build a Safer Alaska and this dedicated team will help move Alaska closer toward Zero Deaths and Anchorage’s Vision Zero.”
Between now and New Year’s Day, there will be an increase of holiday activities involving alcohol and marijuana. Be safe and don’t drive impaired. This is crime is completely preventable.
“If you choose to indulge in alcohol and/or marijuana, please be responsible and plan ahead to get home safely” said Dayna Durr, parent of an OUI victim. “Also, I encourage employers to provide alternate travel options from holiday parties for their employees. Arranging for a designated driver, Uber pick up, or cab ride saves lives.”
