New Faces to Staff Alutiiq Museum Gallery

The Alutiiq Museum has hired Maggie Christofferson to staff its reception desk. Christofferson, who joined the museum’s team this week, will greet visitors, answer phones, work in the museum store, and provide administrative support to the museum’s staff of eleven.
Originally from Teller, Alaska, Maggie is the daughter of John Earl and Thelma Komok. She earned her GED through the Kawerak Adult Education program in 2005 and has previous experience as an administrative assistant in Kodiak and Teller. She also served on the Mary’s Igloo Traditional Council where she assisted with community projects, including the development of a tribal library.
“Maggie’s position is essential to making our visitors feel welcomed,” said Alutiiq Museum Executive Director April Counceller. “Her cheerful, friendly personality, and enthusiasm for our work will make her a great ambassador for the museum.”
The daily management of the Alutiiq Museum store is now the responsibility of Christina Thompson, who has been promoted to the position of Public Outreach Coordinator. In addition to overseeing programs and advertising, Thomson will support the many artists who sell their work through the museum, and also develop new products.
Thompson said, “as an artist myself, I am excited to give back to my community and work with other local artists. In the coming months I’ll be working on merchandise that shares Alutiiq graphic arts and language.
” Thompson is the daughter of Kodiak residents Charles and Barbara Thompson. She is a 2009 graduate of Kodiak High School and a 2016 graduate of Central Washington University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts with a minor in museum studies.
These staffing changes follow the departure of Gallery Specialist Rebecca Pruitt who left the museum to pursue another opportunity.
“We were sorry to see Rebecca leave,” said Counceller. “She has been a core member of our team for more than four years, and a contributor to many museum projects. But we are happy she is working down the street with our friends at the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak. We wish her the very best.”
The Alutiiq Museum is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing the history and culture of the Alutiiq, an Alaska Native tribal people. Representatives of Kodiak Alutiiq organizations govern the museum with funding from charitable contributions, memberships, grants, contracts, and sales.
Photo: Maggie Christofferson and Christina Thompson at the Alutiiq Museum.
Source: Alutiiq Museum