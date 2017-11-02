New NOAA Ppolar-Orbiting Satellite to improve Alaskan Weather/Hazard Forecasts

- Home
On Tuesday, Nov. 7, experts from NOAA will discuss how information from JPSS-1, the first in a series of four advanced NOAA polar-orbiting satellites called the Joint Polar Satellite System, will be used by scientists to help improve weather and natural hazard forecasts in Alaska.
The instruments aboard the new satellite will provide more than 40 data products, many critical for Alaska, including: atmosphere temperature and moisture profiles, precipitation type and rate, clouds and fog, winds, sea surface temperature and ocean color, sea ice extent, snow cover and depth, vegetation greenness indices and health, and volcanic ash and fire detection.
JPSS data increases the timeliness and accuracy of forecasts three to seven days in advance of severe weather events. These forecasts allow for early warnings and enable emergency managers to make timely decisions to protect lives and property, including ordering effective evacuations. In Alaska, JPSS supports essential forecasting for the economically vital aviation, maritime, oil and gas and fisheries industries.
JPSS-1 is scheduled for launch on Fri., Nov. 10 at 1:47 a.m. PST (12:47 a.m. Alaska time) from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.
WHEN
Tue., Nov. 7, 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. Alaska Time (12:00 – 12:45 p.m. Pacific Time)
WHO
Dr. Mitch Goldberg, JPSS program scientist, NOAA Satellite and Information Service
Nate Eckstein, science infusion and technology transfer meteorologist, NOAA National Weather Service, Alaska Region
WHAT
Conference Call
Presentations
Questions and answers
HOW
To participate, U.S. and Canadian media may call 1-888-469-0872 toll-free. Other international media may call 1-517-308-9160 (toll call). Please use the passcode “JPSS.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION
JPSS-1 Multimedia Gallery
https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/jpss-1-multimedia-gallery
Day-Night Band’s Importance to Alaska https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/content/suomi-npps-day-night-band-alaska
How Polar-Orbiting Satellites Improve Forecasting in Alaska
https://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/content/how-polar-orbiting-satellites-improve-forecasting-alaska