New Poll Shows First Spike in Uninsured since 2008
(Anchorage, AK) – Today, Gallup released a new poll showing that America’s uninsured rate jumped during Trump’s first year in office for the first time in a decade.
“Today, Gallup confirmed that over 3 million Americans lost their insurance in 2017,” said Amber Lee, Protect Our Care Communications Coordinator. “Throughout the year, Trump has attempted to repeal health care, disrupted the health insurance market, and made it harder for Americans to sign up for healthcare, all of which contributed to these disturbing new numbers.”
Gallup also states, “The uninsured rate rose for all demographic groups in 2017, with the exception of those aged 65 and older, all of whom qualify for Medicare coverage. It increased most among young adults, blacks, Hispanics and low-income Americans. Importantly, the uninsured rate among adults aged 18-25 rose by 2.0 points in 2017. Young adults serve a critical function in healthcare markets because their low usage of healthcare helps offset the higher costs of insuring older Americans.”
“Senator Murkowski needs to continue to stand strong and stop damaging partisan repeal efforts and work toward bipartisan solutions to help reverse these discouraging numbers. Americans deserve better,” concluded Lee.