New Polling Results – Alaskans Like Their ACA

Jan 13, 2017.

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2017 – The Alliance for Healthcare Security, a coalition of nurses, caregivers, patients and healthcare advocates, working to educate consumers and families on the importance of the Affordable Care Act, conducted a poll on January 5-7th 2017 on the Affordable Care Act and the implications of repeal. 

An overwhelming majority of Alaskans believe it is wrong to repeal without a plan to replace the ACA, including provisions for maintaining lowered costs, keeping people covered and protecting people with pre-existing conditions. New research shows 77 percent of Alaskans want a plan before repeal. Full polling results are available on request, a summary is provided below:  

  • 66 percent of Alaskans strongly, or somewhat oppose cutting off funds for Planned Parenthood. These healthcare centers provide birth control, cancer screenings, and other preventative care to millions of women.
  • 81 percent of Alaskans strongly oppose allowing companies to deny coverage for preexisting conditions.
  • 78 percent oppose eliminating provisions that provide routine check-ups for people who need them the most, which includes cancer screenings and mammograms and wellness checks for children.
  • 62 percent opposed elimination funding for health coverage that will result in almost 30 million Americans losing their health insurance, including 4 million children.

When asked whether Congress should keep what works in the Affordable Care Act and fix what doesn’t work or if Congress should repeal the Affordable Care Act and start over with a new healthcare law:

  • 62 percent of Alaskans would like Congress to keep what works in the Affordable Care Act and fix what doesn’t work.
  • 33 percent would most like the Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act and start over with a new healthcare law.
  • 76 percent oppose the GOP proposals that would include an immediate $500 billion tax cut for big business and the wealthy. 
  • 66 percent strongly oppose and 10 percent somewhat oppose the provision that would further eliminate tax credits that help low and moderate income people buy their own coverage and increasing their taxes by $3800 per year.

METHODOLOGY: Public Policy Polling surveyed 1,143 Alaska voters from January 5th-7th.  The margin of error is +/-2.9%. 80% of participants, selected through a list based sample, responded via the phone, while 20% of respondents who did not have landlines conducted the survey over the internet through an opt-in internet panel. This poll was conducted for the Alliance for Healthcare Security.