New Polling Results – Alaskans Like Their ACA

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 13, 2017 – The Alliance for Healthcare Security, a coalition of nurses, caregivers, patients and healthcare advocates, working to educate consumers and families on the importance of the Affordable Care Act, conducted a poll on January 5-7th 2017 on the Affordable Care Act and the implications of repeal.
An overwhelming majority of Alaskans believe it is wrong to repeal without a plan to replace the ACA, including provisions for maintaining lowered costs, keeping people covered and protecting people with pre-existing conditions. New research shows 77 percent of Alaskans want a plan before repeal. Full polling results are available on request, a summary is provided below:
When asked whether Congress should keep what works in the Affordable Care Act and fix what doesn’t work or if Congress should repeal the Affordable Care Act and start over with a new healthcare law:
METHODOLOGY: Public Policy Polling surveyed 1,143 Alaska voters from January 5th-7th. The margin of error is +/-2.9%. 80% of participants, selected through a list based sample, responded via the phone, while 20% of respondents who did not have landlines conducted the survey over the internet through an opt-in internet panel. This poll was conducted for the Alliance for Healthcare Security.