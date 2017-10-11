New Stuyahok Teen Escapes Custody Again

Alaska Native News Oct 11, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers on Monday requested that a warrant be issued for Escape IV on Dawson Andrew, age 18, who they say has once again escaped custody after being re-captured on Monday morning.

According to the report, Dillingham-based troopers were notified at 5:30 pm, by the New Stuyahok Village Police Officer, that Andrew, “had escaped the jail again.”The details of this escape have not been released.

Andrew was originally arrested on Sunday afternoon in the community on charges of Assault IV-DV x3 and one count of Criminal Mischief after an incident that day.

But, by 7:30 pm, Andrew had escaped custody and remained on the loose until 5:45 am on Monday morning, when he was located by village police and additionally charged with Escape IV.

Troopers are in the community searching for Andrew, and are also looking into whether the jail staff should face charges for their lapses in security.

AST states, “Anyone with any information about Dawson Andrew’s whereabouts or about anyone assisting Dawson should contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907-842-5641 immediately.





