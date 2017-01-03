New Years Eve NY Heist Nets Burglars $6 Million in Jewels

Alaska Native News Jan 3, 2017.

As New Year revelers were gathered in Times Square for the annual dropping of the ball, mere blocks away, three men were carrying out a huge burglary at the business of Gregg Ruth on West 36th, a designer and manufacturer of fine jewelry.

As party-goers gathered at the square, the three men, using a hammer and a crowbar, broke into the building and stole approximately $6 million in diamond jewelry from two safes on the premises.

After the robbers grabbed their loot, they escaped through the stairwell.

The heist was carried out during the noisy celebration nearby at about 10 pm Saturday evening, where over 7,000 police officers were on watch.

The surveillance cameras at the business captured approximately 10 seconds of the robbery, before being discovered, and destroyed by one of the burglars.

New York police are actively investigating the burglary and ask the New York public in assistance in the case.





