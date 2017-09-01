Night Closures Scheduled for Denali Highway on 9/9, 9/11 and 9/13/17
Rainbow over the Denali Highway. Photo by Melissa Osborn, ADOT&PF
CANTWELL, Alaska) – The Denali Highway will be closed at mile 131, approximately four miles east of Cantwell, for three non-consecutive nights between the evening of Saturday, Sept. 9 and the morning of Thursday, Sept. 14 to allow a contractor to safely install a large box culvert in the roadway.
The road will be closed during the following time periods:
- Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. through Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8 a.m.
- Monday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. through Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 a.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. through Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8 a.m.
Between the closures, one lane will be open to traffic until the culvert installation is complete. Once complete, the roadway will be restored to two-lane traffic. Please watch out for flaggers and equipment in the roadway, and use caution when traveling through the construction zone.
This installation is part of a larger project repairing flood damage at several locations along the Denali Highway.
For more information on the project or the closures, please contact Caitlin Frye at (907)451-5307 or caitlin.frye@alaska.gov.