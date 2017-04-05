Nightmute Man Arrested in Arkansas on $1,000,000 Sexual Abuse/Assault Warrant

Alaska Native News Apr 5, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers report that a man who was indicted on March 30th of this year on 76 counts of sex crimes in Alaska was arrested in White County Arkansas on Monday.

U.S. Marshals in the eastern district of Arkansas, after being notified by AST that 51-year-old Jeffery Jackson, of Nightmute, was wanted on over six dozen sexual abuse and assault charges, and was probably in Searcy, located and arrested Jackson on April 3rd.

U.S. Marshals say that as they were on their way to a known address of a family member of Jackson’s, they saw him in a vehicle driving towards Yancy Park. When Jackson arrived at the park, he sat in the vehicle as U.S. Marshals surrounded the vehicle and ultimately, placed Jackson under arrest.

It was on September 9th, 2016 that Bethel-based troopers opened the multi-count case after receiving a call from a person reporting repeated sexual assaults that took place “over multiple years,” troopers stated in the trooper dispatch. When interviewed the woman said that Jackson had initiated his sexual abuse while she was a juvenile and that the assaults continued until she was in her mid-20s.

The Bethel Violent Offenders Unit took case responsibility and conducted a months-long investigation. As a result of the lengthy investigation, on March 30th, a Bethel Grand Jury “indicted Jackson on 28 counts of Sexual Assault I, six counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, 10 counts of Sexual Assault II, 24 counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor II, seven counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor III and one count of Assault III,” troopers reported.

A sealed warrant was issued in the amount of $1,000,000 with CATP custodian stipulations against Jackson. And, on Monday U.S. Marshals took Jackson into custody.

Jackson was arraigned in Arkansas on Wednesday, and although Jackson is fighting extradition, AST is working through the process to return Jackson to Alaska to face charges.





