Nikiski Drug Bust Results in Dozens of Drug/Weapons Charges

Alaska Native News Feb 10, 2017.

A drug investigation carried out by the Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit, scooped up three suspects on Wednesday when they executed a search warrant on a residence in Nikiski.

As a result of the execution of the warrant, a total of 20 drug counts, eight weapons counts, two counts of Tampering were leveled at two individuals.

27-year-old Christopher Mapes was charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II x3, MICS III x2, MICS IV x4, one count of MICS V, Misconduct Involving Weapons II x5, MIW III x2, and two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Another man on the premises, 30-year-old Garrett Racette, was charged with MICS III x3, MICS II x2,MICS IV x4, one count of MICS V, a count of Misconduct Involving Weapons and a count of Tampering with Physical Weapons. He was also picked up on a $20,000 felony arrest warrant for previous drug convictions.

A third person that was at the location at the time of the raid, 18-year-old Olivia Mapes, was arrested for two outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

All three subjects were transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and remanded there.

Troopers say that the investigation is continuing.





