Nikiski Man Arrested after Threatening with an Ax in Domestic Violence Incident

Alaska Native News Jun 19, 2018.

At 7:41 pm on Monday night, troopers received a domestic violence call from a residence in Nikiski and immediately responded to the location to investigate.

Upon their arrival, troopers opened an investigation that revealed that 39-year-old Tao Lau Yancey of Nikiski got into an altercation with a family member that quickly became violent.

According to the report, Yancey punched the victim and threatened her with an ax and broke her cell phone in order to prevent her from calling authorities to report the incident. Despite Yancey’s attempts, the victim was able to ultimately contact troopers and call for help.

Following the investigation, Yancey was placed under arrest and charged with Assault III-DV, Assault IV, Criminal Mischief IV-DV, and Interfering with the Report of a DV.

Following his arrest, Yancey was transported to Kenai where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail on the charges.

