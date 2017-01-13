Nikiski Man Arrested after Towing Owner’s Vehicle from His Property

Alaska Native News Jan 13, 2017.

On Thursday afternoon, Alaska State troopers received a report from a caller, that someone had driven onto private property on the Central Kenai Peninsula, and took off with a vehicle parked there.

Troopers responded to the scene, and found that 42-year-old Nikiski resident, James Mistecka, had driven to the property and hooked up a 1989 Ford F-250, and towed the vehicle from that property to another, nearby property.

After contacting Mistecka, troopers also contacted the vehicle’s owner, who recovered his vehicle.

Mistecka was placed under arrest on charges of Vehicle Theft I and Criminal Trespass I and transported to Kenai, where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pre-Trial Facility.

AST did not divulge the details as to why Mistecka chose to tow the vehicle from the owner’s property.





