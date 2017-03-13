Nikiski Man Arrested on DUI, Endangering a Minor, Reckless Endangerment at Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News Mar 13, 2017.

On Saturday night, a Nikiski man was arrested on DUI, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor I, and Reckless Endangerment II after being pulled over for a moving violation at 11:56 pm on the K-Spur Highway and Sunset Street.

After contact with 22-year-old Steven D. Anasogak, troopers determined that he was driving under the influence.

Troopers reported that besides Anasogak, there were two females and a small child in the 1991 Dodge pickup, as well as two others riding in the bed of the truck while he was DUI.

Troopers placed Anasogak under arrest on the charges and transported him to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility. Because this was his second DUI, Anasogak was held without bail.

His arraignment is set for Monday morning.





