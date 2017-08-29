Nikiski Man Arrested on Multiple Charges after Thursday Weapons Incident

Alaska Native News Aug 29, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers reported on the trooper dispatch this afternoon that they had made an arrest of a Nikiski man who was involved in a weapons-related disturbance on last Thursday in Nikiski.

Troopers responded to Dossow Street in Nikiski at 11:50 am on Thursday after receiving a disturbance report involving firearms. When they arrived, their investigation revealed that 22-year-old Dakoda Neely had “placed a family member in imminent fear of physical injury with a firearm.” According to the report, Neely, while in possession off a firearm, wrestled away a phone from a family member using force. Additionally, troopers say, “Further investigation revealed Neely caused physical injury to another family member while taking the phone.”

After commandeering the phone, Neely proceeded to shoot the phone, which was valued at over $250.

Neely had left the location prior to trooper arrival.

On Friday night, at 10:25 pm, troopers responded to the same address and took Neely into custody. He was charged with Violating Conditions of Release, Robbery I, Assault III, Assault IV, Criminal Mischief IV, Misconduct Involving Weapons IV, Disorderly Conduct, and Interfering with a Report of a Domestic Violence incident.

After he was arrested, Neely was transported to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility, where he was held without bail.





