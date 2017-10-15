Nikiski Man Arrested Shortly after Leaving the Scene of an Accident on the Seward Highway

Alaska Native News Oct 15, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers responded to mile 42 of the Seward Highway on Friday morning after receiving a report of an accident there, to find a gray GMC pickup damaged by a collision, but found no sign of the other vehicle involved in the crash, troopers reported.

A short time later, troopers located the white SUV determined to be the other vehicle involved in the incident about a mile from the accident scene. It was disabled and unoccupied. AST found the vehicle to have been reported stolen out of Anchorage that same day.

About two hours later, at 9:50 am, troopers spotted a man walking down the Seward Highway at mile 39. They detained the man, identified as 19-year-old Job Taylor of Nikiski, while they continued their investigation. As they took Taylor into custody, they found him to be in possession of a handgun that he failed to disclose to the arresting officer.

As the investigation into the theft of the vehicle continued, troopers located video footage of the theft. On that footage, Taylor was clearly seen, and so was placed under arrest for Vehicle Theft I, Criminal Mischief III, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Misconduct Involving Weapons V.





Taylor was transported to Seward, where he was remanded. During remand, he was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine and Cannabis. He was subsequently further charged with Promoting Contraband and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV.