Nikiski Man Picked up in Traffic Stop on Multiple Warrants

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Just after noon on Friday, troopers while on patrol recognized an individual that they knew had multiple warrants for his arrest and so performed a traffic stop at mile 25 of the Kenai Spur Highway.
Identified by the, troopers as 24-year-old Cody Scroggins, of Nikiski. Troopers verified that Scroggins had three outstanding warrants totaling $20,500, for Failure to Appear in a June DUI case, Violating a Stalking Protective Order issued in July, and Failure to Comply with Conditions of Release from a Burglary conviction last year.
Scroggins was transported to Kenai and remanded at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on the warrants.