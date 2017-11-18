Nikiski Man Picked up in Traffic Stop on Multiple Warrants

Alaska Native News Nov 18, 2017.

Just after noon on Friday, troopers while on patrol recognized an individual that they knew had multiple warrants for his arrest and so performed a traffic stop at mile 25 of the Kenai Spur Highway.







Identified by the, troopers as 24-year-old Cody Scroggins, of Nikiski. Troopers verified that Scroggins had three outstanding warrants totaling $20,500, for Failure to Appear in a June DUI case, Violating a Stalking Protective Order issued in July, and Failure to Comply with Conditions of Release from a Burglary conviction last year.

Scroggins was transported to Kenai and remanded at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on the warrants.