Nikiski Man with Multiple Failure to Appear Warrants, Arrested in Sterling

Alaska Native News Mar 12, 2018.

On Sunday evening, while responding to a civil dispute at a Stassi Lane residence in Sterling, troopers would make contact with a 31-year-old Nikiski man who was found to have multiple warrants for his arrest.

A background check on Nikiski resident Jacob Hunt would find that he had at least six outstanding warrants of his arrest. Online court records checks show that Hunt has failed to appear in seven separate cases this year.

Hunt has cases before the court that include Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV x2, Theft IV x2, Improper Use of Registration/Plates, Criminal Trespass II, False Information, and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.

Hunt was taken into custody and transported to Kenai where he was remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility with his bail set at $3,000.





