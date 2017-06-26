Nikolaevsk Man Arrested on Multiple Charges after Multiple 911 Calls

Alaska Native News Jun 26, 2017.

Anchor Point-based troopers and emergency services from Homer responded to the community of Nikolaevsk at approximately 7:45 pm after receiving a call from 44-year-old Derek Jokay-Szilagyi, reporting that his neighbor had shot him and he needed help.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they observed Szilagyi walking into his residence apparently uninjured. Szilagyi, who had called 911 numerous times throughout the day, locked himself in his home and refused to talk to troopers. Later, Szilagyi called 911 again to say he was sorry and eventually, came to the door, he was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Homer Jail. Once at the jail, Szilagyi became uncooperative and belligerent. Attempts to calm him down, but those attempts proved unfruitful and Szilagyi began throwing urine-soaked paper toweels at the trooper outside of Szilagyi’s cell.

Szilagyi was charged with Terroristic Threatening II, False Report and Harassment I. He was held without bail pending arraignment.





