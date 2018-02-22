Ninilchik Student Taken into Custody after Threatening to Take Gun to School

Alaska Native News Feb 22, 2018.

Alaska State Troopers took a 12-year-old juvenile into custody for terroristic threatening after a concerned parent called in to dispatch and reported that the boy had made threats toward the Ninilchik School on Tuesday.

Anchor Point troopers traveled to Ninilchik to investigate the incident at 4:20 pm on Tuesday and found that the child had “had repeatedly made threatening statements about the school and that he was going to bring a gun to school,” AST said in the trooper dispatch.

After consulting with the Division of Juvenile Justice, it was determined that the best course of action would be to turn the teen over to the Kenai Youth Facility. As a result, the teen was taken into custody.

Troopers also worked with the Ninilchik school staff to ensure safety during the investigation.

The investigation is continuing.

The Ninilchik K-12 school serves students from Anchor Point to Clam Gulch.





