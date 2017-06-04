‘No Evidence of Disease’ to Perform at Homer Benefit

- Home
It’s not often that a fundraiser matches so perfectly with organizational mission, which is one reason why the Board and Staff at Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic are particularly excited about two events this week.
A primary part of the mission at KBFPC is preventive screening for reproductive cancers, such as cervical and breast cancer. We were delighted when the band “No Evidence of Disease” (N.E.D.) approached us with the offer to perform in Homer as a benefit for KBFPC.
NED is a unique band of six gynecologic oncology surgeons from across the country, they take healing and the arts to a new level. Created as a cover band to entertain their peers at a medical conference, they saw the potential to reach women in a powerful way – through music.
What was started as a novelty meant to entertain, has turned into a powerful awareness movement to give a voice to women effected by gynecologic cancers. ‘No Evidence of Disease’, are the words every cancer patient wants to hear.
The cornerstone of N.E.D.’s Mission is education and awareness, and this is explored in a documentary about the band that we’re screening at the Homer Theatre on Thursday 8th. Doors open at 5:30pm; there is no admission charge, though donations are encouraged. There will be a question and answer session about gynecological cancers with Katie Ostrom, M.D. after the movie.
On Saturday, June 10th, N.E.D. is performing at the Alaska Run for Women in Anchorage at 11:30am. KBFPC are recipients of a major grant from Alaska Run for Women and will have an informational outreach booth at the race. After that performance N.E.D. will fly to Homer to prepare for the show at Alice’s Champagne Palace.
The other reason we are excited is that Saturday is going to be a very fun evening. Doors open at 7 and there will be time to browse a fabulous array of items in the silent auction and to bid it up in our live auction. Alice’s kitchen will be open for dinner as usual, so feel free to join us from 7-9, even if you are not able to stay for the band.
We encourage you to join us starting at 7pm for a variation on door prizes: if your ticket number is called and you choose to claim a prize first you will be handed the microphone so you can share why KBFPC is important to you. If you know you would like to speak about the importance of KBFPC’s work in our community please let us know ahead of time and we will reserve some mic time for you.
N.E.D. will take to the stage at 9pm, and we’re looking forward to dancing until midnight. The band has released three albums of original music, that have received critical acclaim; so Alice’s dance floor will be full! Their songs are designed to empower women, give them hope and to break the silence surrounding gynecologic cancers.
Tickets are limited and are available at Alice’s and KBFPC. Call 235-3436 for further information or to reserve mic time.
What are gynecologic cancers?
Gynecologic cancers are the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells originating in the female reproductive organs, including the cervix, ovaries, uterus, fallopian tubes, vagina and vulva.
What causes gynecologic cancers?
There are many factors that cause gynecologic cancers. Medical research has discovered that some classes of genes, called oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes, promote the growth of cancer. The abnormal function of these genes can be acquired (e.g., through smoking, aging, environmental influences) or inherited. Almost all cervical cancers and some cancers of the vagina and vulva are caused by a virus known as HPV, or Human Papillomavirus.
Who should treat gynecologic cancers?
Gynecologic cancers should be treated by a gynecologic oncologist. A gynecologic oncologist is a board-certified obstetrician/ gynecologist who has an additional three to four years of specialized training in an American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology-approved program which provides training in the biology and pathology of gynecologic cancers, and in all forms of treatment for these diseases, including surgery, radiation, chemotherapy and experimental treatments.
How are gynecologic cancers treated?
Gynecologic cancers are treated by using one or more of the following; surgery, radiation therapy or chemotherapy. The choice of therapy(s) depends on the type and stage of the cancer.
Who is at risk?
Every woman is at risk for developing a gynecologic cancer. It is estimated that there will be about 80,000 new cases diagnosed and approximately 28,000 deaths from gynecologic cancers in the United States each year.
What can I do to protect myself and my loved ones?
Learn to self examine: Regular self examinations offer the best chance at the detection of certain types of gynecologic cancers in their earliest stages, when successful treatment is most possible.
Get screened: Annual visits are recommended for all women who are sexually active or 18 years and older. KBFPC offers annual well woman visits with a sliding scale, we also bill insurance and Medicaid.
Vaccinate your children: HPV Vaccinations are available and are highly effective in preventing HPV infections in select individuals, which can prevent cervical and other types of gynecologic cancer. Ask your doctor if the HPV vaccine makes sense for you.
Live healthy: Maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercise, and healthy lifestyle choices can play a significant role in the prevention of cancer.
Get tested: If there is a history of cancer in your family, speak to your doctor to see if there are tests available that can detect genes increasing your risk of cancer.
