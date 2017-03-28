No Injuries in Monday Soldotna Hard Landing

Alaska Native News Mar 28, 2017.

No injuries were reported in a hard landing of a Piper PA-22 that occurred on an airstrip located near Gas Well Road and Jones Stub Road in Soldotna on Monday.

At 5:25 pm on Monday afternoon, troopers responded to that Soldotna location after receiving a report that an aircraft had crashed.

Upon their arrival, troopers discovered that 71-year-old Sterling resident, Roger Murray, had “made a hard landing on the airstrip,” the landing caused damage to the aircraft’s nose landing gear.

Murray was the sole occupant of the aircraft at the time of the incident, and reported no injuries.





