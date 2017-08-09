NOAA Statement on Ketchikan humpback whale
A dead humpback whale was brought into the port of Ketchikan, Alaska. August 9, 2017, Photo credit: Fred Burk, NOAA Office of Law Enforcement
NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of a humpback whale that was brought into the port of Ketchikan, Alaska this morning.
At this time, NOAA Fisheries is coordinating to have the whale carcass towed to a nearby location suitable for a necropsy to determine the cause of death.
As this is an open and ongoing investigation, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time.
