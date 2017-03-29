Nome Man Arrested on Eleven Counts of Heroin Trafficking

Alaska Native News Mar 29, 2017.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation reported via the trooper dispatch on Tuesday that they made a Friday arrest for Heroin trafficking in the Nome area following an investigation by Nome WAANT.

Nome WAANT and Nome-based troopers arrested 24-year-old Zachary Bourdon as he was en-route to Nome from Anchorage and charged him with 11 counts of MICS II and III. During his arrest, over $7,000 of suspected drug proceeds were seized.

It was on March 1st that Nome WAANT identified Bourdon as a primary drug trafficking target. He was suspected of transporting heroin from Anchorage to Nome for sale.

Through the month, Nome police and troopers made several heroin buys from Bourdon as they built their case.

Bourdon was transported to the Anvil Mountain Correctional Center, where he was remanded on the charges. He was arraigned on the charges on March 25th and is due back in court on April 4th.





