Nome Man Indicted after Drug Investigation by WAANT

Alaska Native News Oct 11, 2017.

AST reported today that a Nome man was indicted by a grand jury on charges of Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances following an investigation by the Western Alcohol and Narcotics team in Nome.

The indictment against 57-year-old Nome resident David Fergerson was the result of the WAANT investigation that revealed that Fergerson “was in possession of and selling methamphetamine and heroin from his residence near a pre-school/daycare in Nome,” troopers report. He was arrested on a warrant on October 5th.

Following his indictment by the grand jury, Fergerson underwent a remand hearing in a separate case, and was remanded to the Anvil Correctional Center.





