Nome Man Indicted after Drug Investigation by WAANT

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
AST reported today that a Nome man was indicted by a grand jury on charges of Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances following an investigation by the Western Alcohol and Narcotics team in Nome.
The indictment against 57-year-old Nome resident David Fergerson was the result of the WAANT investigation that revealed that Fergerson “was in possession of and selling methamphetamine and heroin from his residence near a pre-school/daycare in Nome,” troopers report. He was arrested on a warrant on October 5th.
Following his indictment by the grand jury, Fergerson underwent a remand hearing in a separate case, and was remanded to the Anvil Correctional Center.