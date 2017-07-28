North Korea Launches Another Ballistic Missile
Image-VOA
North Korea launched another ballistic missile Friday, the second such launch in just a few weeks, the Pentagon said.
“I can confirm that we detected a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea,” Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said in a statement. “We are assessing and will have more information soon.”
Davis said the missile launch occurred about 10:45 a.m. ET.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the missile may have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and he convened an emergency meeting of Japanese officials to respond to the launch.
Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb contributed to this report