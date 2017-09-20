North Pole Man Dies in Tree-Cutting Accident

Alaska Native News Sep 20, 2017.

A 48-year-old North Pole man died in a tree-cutting accident at a Cloverleaf Drive address on Monday afternoonevening, troopers revealed on Wednesday morning.

Fairbanks-based troopers say they responded to the woods near Cloverleaf at 5:35 pm for a call reporting a deceased man. When they arrived at the location, they discovered 48-year-old Robert Grill deceased near his residence.

The investigation at the scene determined that Grill had been in the woods cutting down trees, when he “suffered a severe chainsaw cut to his neck,” troopers reported.

While the State Medical Examiner’s office requested the remains for autopsy, troopers say the case is closed and they do not suspect foul play in the incident.





