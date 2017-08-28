North Pole Man Jailed for Vehicle Theft, Heroin Possession after Hazard Stop

Alaska Native News Aug 28, 2017.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers in Fairbanks say they pulled over a vehicle on Friday for a hazardous situation only to find that it was a stolen vehicle.

Wildlife Troopers pulled over 32-year-old Christopher Gillaspy, of North Pole, at 9:42 pm on Friday during a hazardous situation traffic stop. A run of the plates found that the vehicle had been reported stolen by the owner in April of this year.

Gillaspy was arrested for Vehicle Theft I, and during the arrest, the trooper found that Gillaspy was in possession of black tar heroin. Subsequently, Gillaspy was charged with Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance IV as well.

Gillaspy was held for arraignment.





