North Pole Man Perishes after being Ejected from Vehicle in Richardson Highway Crash

Alaska Native News Jul 27, 2017.

A North Pole man was declared deceased at the scene of an early morning crash on Thursday, the trooper dispatch revealed.

Troopers in Fairbanks received a report of a motor vehicle crash at 3:25 am, that occurred at mile 342 of the Richardson Highway, and AST and EMS responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found that the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, later identified as 31-year-old Patrick Smith, was ejected from his vehicle during the crash.

Despite efforts by EMS to resuscitate Smith, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene.

Troopers are continuing their investigation into the crash and report that his next of kin have been notified.