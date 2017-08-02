North Pole Man Wanted on $20,000 Warrant Evades Troopers

On Wednesday, troopers are seeking information on a North Pole man after they gave his the slip on Monday during a traffic stop.

Troopers attempted to pull over the vehicle 35-year-old Daniel Spence of North Pole on Monday. Spence was known to be the subject of a $20,000 arrest warrant for Failure to Comply with his conditions of release that was issued on July 17th. The warrant was for the original charges of Theft II and Weapons Misconduct.

When AST attempted to pull Spence over on Monday, he instead sped away as troopers gave pursuit. He took troopers to the logging road near “Skinny Dick’s Gift Shop,” then ran off into the woods.

Troopers gave up the search after failing to locate Spence.

Felony Eluding has been added to Spence’s list of crimes.

If you see Spence or have information of his whereabouts please contact AST immediately at 907-451-5100. Do not attempt to confront Spence as he may be armed.





