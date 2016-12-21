North Pole Vehicle Theft Ends in Chase, Spike Strips and Arrest

Alaska Native News Dec 21, 2016.

A Tuesday afternoon vehicle theft ended in a chase in the Fairbanks area before the suspect gave up to State and Wildlife troopers, and police from Fairbanks and the University of Alaska, the trooper dispatch reported.

AST reported that they received a report of a vehicle theft at 12:50 pm on Tuesday from a residence on Stol Drive in North Pole.

The owner off the vehicle told troopers that he had left his vehicle running outside of a relative’s residence as he went inside to visit. The complainant told troopers that the vehicle that was stolen, also had firearms inside.

As troopers responded to the area, they observed the stolen 2010 Toyota Tundra pickup in the Nordale Road Chena Hot Springs Road area. The trooper opted to follow the vehicle at a distance to give other officers time to respond to the incident.





When other officers arrived, a traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle, driven by who was later identified as 29-year-old Duane A. Hayden of Fairbanks. Instead of stopping, Hayden took the troopers on a chase along the Steese Highway, Goldstream and Sheep Creek Roads from the east side of Fairbanks to the west side.

Fairbanks police and troopers “deployed spike strips at several locations on Sheep Creek Road,” the trooper dispatch reported. The spike strips were successful and the front tires of the vehicle were flattened, and Hayden would come to a stop in the UAF Campus area as ” AST, AWT, Fairbanks Police Department, and University of Alaska Fairbanks Police Department converged on the area,” troopers said in the release.

As a result, Hayden was arrested and charged with Vehicle Theft I, Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer I, and Theft II(Firearms).

Hayden was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center, where he was remanded on charges.





