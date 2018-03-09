North Slope Police and SDEU Seize 113 Bottles of Booze and 296 Grams of Hash Bound for Barrow

Alaska Native News Mar 9, 2018.

The Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit with the Alaska State Troopers announced a drug/alcohol seizure made at an airlines bound for Utqiagvik (Barrow) with the assistance of the North Slope Borough Police Department on Thursday.

According to the announcement, SDEU and detectives with the NSBPD seized 113 750ml bottles of alcohol being shipped from Las Vegas to Utqiagvik in checked luggage. Also found in the luggage was 296 grams of hash oil and 73 grams of marijuana. The estimated street value of the items is approximately $70,000 investigators revealed.

AST says the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending. Thye did not identify any suspects in the case.





