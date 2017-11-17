- Home
If you have prediabetes, you can enroll in a FREE online program called “TurnAround Health!” Alaskans can take advantage of a FREE 1 year subscription with PROMO Code: Alaska2015. SIGN UP Today!
It’s real. It’s common. And most importantly, it’s reversible.
You can stop prediabetes from developing into type 2 diabetes with simple, proven lifestyle changes.
People can have prediabetes for years but have no clear symptoms, so it often goes unnoticed until serious health problems show up. That’s why it’s important to talk to your doctor about getting your blood sugar tested if you have any of the risk factors for prediabetes, which include:
Visit the Diabetes Prevention and Control program page to find out about our efforts to reduce the burden of diabetes in Alaska. For information about Diabetes Self-Management opportunities in Alaska visit our Diabetes Prevention & Management Programs page.