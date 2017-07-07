NTHC Call for Proposals Deeadline Today: July 7th

- Home
|Early Bird Registration
|[Now – August 6]
|$450.00
|General Registration
|[August 7-Sept 18]
|$500.00
|Onsite Registration
|Onsite
|$600.00
|Youth Registration
|[Ages 15-22]
|$150.00
2017 OUTSTANDING SERVICE AWARD NOMINATIONS NEEDED
|
In an effort to honor individuals, organizations and programs that have enriched and improved American Indian and Alaska Native health, each year, the NIHB invites nominations for awards that recognize excellence, achievement and contributions “above and beyond” the call of service. This is your opportunity to nominate individuals, organizations or programs that have significantly contributed to improving the health and health systems of American Indians and Alaska Natives.
|
NIHB will present the awards at the NIHB 2017 National Tribal Health Conference at the Annual Awards Gala. All nominations must be received through the online form by 5:00 p.m. ET July 28, 2017.
If you have any questions, please contact the NIHB Awards Committee via email at NTHC@nihb.org or by phone at (202) 507-4070.