NTHC Call for Proposals Deeadline Today: July 7th

Jul 7, 2017.
The National Tribal Health Conference is the leading Indian health event in the nation. The event attracts over 800 Tribal leaders, health directors, advocates, researchers, and federal partners. This year’s conference theme, United Tribal Voices Advocating for Healthy Native People will provide key opportunities for leaders in Indian health to network, participate in Tribal consultations and listening sessions with federal agencies, and choose from over 80 hours of training on leading Tribal healthcare and public health programs and policy.
 
The tracks at the 2017 National Tribal Health Conference will create a dynamic opportunity for Tribes and their partners to advance sustainable health care systems in which American Indians and Alaska Natives can easily access reliable, high quality, and culturally driven health services. Tracks include:
 
1. Legislation, Regulation and Consultation to Improve Tribal Health
2. Native Health Infrastructure
3. Maximizing Third Party Revenues and Expanding Patient Care Opportunities
4. Native Youth Leadership in Health: For Adults and Youth
5. Public Health Policy and Systems
 
Workshop proposals must include the following information:
 
* Presentation abstract of 150 words or less
* Biographical sketches of each participant of 100 words or less
* Primary presenter’s contact information

*Submit by 11:59PM (EDT) on Friday, July 7, 2017*
 
Individual and Exhibitor registration is now open for the NTHC. 

Registration fees:
Early Bird Registration [Now – August 6] $450.00
General Registration [August 7-Sept 18] $500.00
Onsite Registration Onsite $600.00
Youth Registration [Ages 15-22] $150.00
2017 OUTSTANDING SERVICE AWARD NOMINATIONS NEEDED
In an effort to honor individuals, organizations and programs that have enriched and improved American Indian and Alaska Native health, each year, the NIHB invites nominations for awards that recognize excellence, achievement and contributions “above and beyond” the call of service. This is your opportunity to nominate individuals, organizations or programs that have significantly contributed to improving the health and health systems of American Indians and Alaska Natives.
NIHB will present the awards at the NIHB 2017 National Tribal Health Conference at the Annual Awards Gala. All nominations must be received through the online form by 5:00 p.m. ET July 28, 2017.

If you have any questions, please contact the NIHB Awards Committee via email at NTHC@nihb.org or by phone at (202) 507-4070.

