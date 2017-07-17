NTSB Investigates Fatal Saturday Crash on Yentna River

Alaska Native News Jul 17, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers and Talkeetna Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of an aircraft crash on the Yentna River, approximately 30 miles north of Anchorage, after being notified by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center on Saturday afternoon.

RCC was alerted of the crash on the Yentna River, the largest tributary of the Susitna River, at 2 pm on Saturday afternoon. RCC then dispatched to the location and located the aircraft and pilot, who was deceased on the scene.

AST and Talkeetna Fire traveled to the scene, upon arrival, they recovered the deceased pilot, who was identified as 75-year-old Donald Wayne Frantz. His remains were transported to Lake Hood in Anchorage, and turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office.

Frantz had been transporting people to a cabin north of Anchorage in his Aeronca Sedan aircraft mid-morning on Saturday. He had finished up, but, then failed to return to his base at Sand lake on Saturday afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident. The NTSB will continue the investigation into the details of the crash.





