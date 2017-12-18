Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Nunam Iqua Man Jailed after Assault, Stabbing Incident

Alaska Native News Dec 18, 2017.

A Nunam Iqua man is in custody following a serious assault incident that took place in that community on Saturday.

Troopers report that 27-year-old Ignatius Murphy had assaulted a family member on Saturday, stabbing them in the leg, strangling and striking them in the face.

Troopers from Emmonak responded to Nunam Iqua this weekend, and placed Murphy under arrest on charges of Assault II, III, and IV.

He was transported to Emmonak and held there pending arraignment.

Related Articles:

Lower Kalskag Man Arrested for November Stabbing Incident Lucas Agathluk was arrested on Attempted Murder and other charges on Saturday. Image-Facebook profilesEmmonak Man Arrested on Attempted Murder/Assault Charges Emmonak Troopers Take Armed Man into Custody Fairbanks Woman Arrested after Months-Long Crime Run