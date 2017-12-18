Nunam Iqua Man Jailed after Assault, Stabbing Incident

Alaska Native News Dec 18, 2017.

A Nunam Iqua man is in custody following a serious assault incident that took place in that community on Saturday.

Troopers report that 27-year-old Ignatius Murphy had assaulted a family member on Saturday, stabbing them in the leg, strangling and striking them in the face.

Troopers from Emmonak responded to Nunam Iqua this weekend, and placed Murphy under arrest on charges of Assault II, III, and IV.

He was transported to Emmonak and held there pending arraignment.