Nunapitchuk Juvenile Hiker Turns up in Napakiak 24 Hours Later

Alaska Native News Dec 15, 2017.

On Wednesday night, Alaska State Troopers were notified that a juvenile in the village of Nunapichuk had left the community on foot at approximately noon that day. The report stated that his whereabouts or his destination was unknown.

Search and rescue teams from that village, and the nearby villages of Kasigluk and Atmautluak began searching the area, and searched through the night without success.

While the searchers were unable to find the juvenile, the juvenile turned up on his own 20 miles distant on the Kuskokwim River in the community of Napakiak at 12:50 pm,Thursday.

He was taken to the village’s clinic for a precautionary exam and no cold or other injuries were observed, troopers repoorted.