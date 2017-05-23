Nunapitchuk Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Police Employee

Alaska Native News May 23, 2017.

Bethel-based AST revealed via the trooper dispatch on Monday that a police department employee in the village of Nunapitchuk had been the subject of a sexual assault late last week.

Following the report at 4 pm on Thursday, the Bethel Violent Offenders Unit responded to the southwest Alaska community to investigate the allegations. Their investigation showed that 28-year-old Don Thomas White had sexually assaulted a police department employee while she was working at the department.

Bethel VOU arrested White and charged him with four counts of Sexual Assault II and two counts of Attempted Sexual Assault II.

White was transported to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center.





