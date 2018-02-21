Occupants Sustain Injuries in Wasilla Head-On Collision

- Home
Wasilla-based Alaska State Troopers responded to a head-on collision near the intersection of Bogard Road and North Lacey Eight Court after a call when in to the dispatch at 5:13 PM on Tuesday afternoon.
The initial investigation at the scene found that a white Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Bogard Road when it crossed over the center line and crashed headlong into a Ford Explorer traveling in the opposing lane.
While none of the injuries sustained by the occupants of both vehicles were considered life-threatening, multiple people were transported by EMS to the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.