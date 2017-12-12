Office of Special Prosecutions Investigate Anchor Point Trooper-Involved Shooting

Alaska Native News Dec 12, 2017.

Troopers responded to a disturbance with gunfire in Anchor Point on Monday night and the encounter resulted in the suspect at the residence being shot and wounded.

As troopers from Soldotna responded and were outside the residence, a male, identified as 47-year-old Fernando Ospina came to the door, armed with a rifle. He opened the door and pointed the weapon at troopers, who responded by firing on Ospina, wounding him with one shot.

Ospina was transported to the South Peninsula Hospital in Homer for treatment of his injuries. Once he was stabilized, Ospina was further transported to Anchorage.

The General Investigation Unit out of Soldotna responded to the scene to conduct their investigation, and the case was turned over to the Department of Law, Office of Special Prosecutions. That office will determine if the use of force was legally justified under state law.





As per department policy, the officer’s name will be withheld for 72 hours.

Charges in the case have yet to be filed.